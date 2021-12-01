Pedestrian crossing the street in designated crosswalk struck, killed by truck in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A pedestrian crossing the street in a designated crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle in Akron Tuesday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a pedestrian, later identified as a 69-year-old man, was crossing the street at Brittain Road at Bauer Boulevard when a Ford F-150, driven by a 69-year-old man, struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was initially trapped under the vehicle after the impact. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he died.

The driver remained on the scene and spoke with traffic investigators. Police said alcohol does appear to have been a contributing factor and that charges are likely.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

