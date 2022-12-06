Pedestrian struck Monday crossing E. Exchange Street in Akron dies from injuries

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Exchange Street in Akron has died from his injuries, according to Akron Police.

On Dec. 5, at around 7:39 a.m., the man was crossing E. Exchange Street between Sumner Street and Allyn Street when he was struck by a 42-year-old woman. He was admitted to the ICU at Cleveland Clinic - Akron General Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.