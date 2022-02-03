Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure making stop in Akron during US Tour

AKRON, Ohio — Calling all parents and families, Peppa Pig is coming to town!

Peppa Pig is the No. 1 most-streamed preschool show for kids of any age globally. Now, the popular Nick Jr. piglet is going on tour this spring and will be making a stop in Akron during the Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure tour.

Guests can join Peppa Pig as she takes the stage for a camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. The hour-long show will feature singing, dancing, games, and more.

As part of the tour, the show will be performed at the Akron Civic Theatre on April 19.

All guests, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask upon entering the building and at all times except when actively eating or drinking, with the policy to be reviewed periodically as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop in Summit County.

Presale ticket sales have begun and general public tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. To learn more about tickets, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.