Suspect in Michigan homicide sets himself on fire after being stopped in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A suspect in a homicide in Wyandotte, Michigan, was taken to a hospital after police in Akron stopped the vehicle he was driving, and he set himself on fire, officials told News 5.

Sometime Sunday night, police in Wyandotte, Michigan, entered the license plate of a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide into a database, according to Captain Michael Miller with Akron Police.

The 59-year-old man is accused of killing a 55-year-old woman, according to a news release from Wyandotte Police. They were called after co-workers of the victim reported on Saturday that they had not seen her at work for multiple days. Officers went to her apartment and found her deceased. Her vehicle was not at the scene, and it was believed the suspect drove her vehicle away from the scene.

Miller said that at about 10:55 a.m. Monday, Akron Police’s Flock camera system registered a hit on the vehicle's license plate.

Officers spotted the vehicle traveling east on Copley Road and conducted a high-risk traffic stop, Miller said. The vehicle pulled into a beauty supply store on Copley Road, and officers approached it at gunpoint, giving the man verbal commands to turn off the vehicle and drop the knife he had in his hand.

The officers then saw smoke coming from the vehicle, Akron police said. The man set himself on fire. The man jumped out of the car, and officers used fire extinguishers on him. They later put out the small flames inside the car.

EMS was immediately called to the scene for the man, who had various burn injuries. The man was then taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, which has a burn ward, Miller said. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Note: Police initially told News 5 that the man was wanted in connection with a double homicide in Michigan but later clarified that it was a single homicide.