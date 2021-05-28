Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver on Thursday night.

Police responded to a pizza shop at around 7:30 p.m. and spoke to the driver about the incident.

According to the driver, he was approached by a man while making a delivery in the 70 block of Uhler Avenue, police said. The man held him at gunpoint and demanded money. The man then took the driver's cell phone and left the area.

A specific description of the robber wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

