Police: 2 people killed in 2 separate shootings in Akron Monday

AKRON, Ohio — Two people were killed in two separate shootings in Akron Monday morning, according to Captain David Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department.

The first shooting happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. when a 35-year-old female was shot multiple times on Minson Way.

The second shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on Tarson Terrace.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed.

Both incidents are being investigated as homicides, Laughlin said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

