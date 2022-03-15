Police arrest man who allegedly took bag full of cash from armored vehicle

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old man who allegedly grabbed a bag of money from an armored vehicle at a gas station in Akron Monday has been arrested.

Officers responded Monday to a gas station in the 1900 block of West Market Street.

An armored vehicle arrived at the gas station to deposit and service an ATM machine. The armored vehicle driver remained inside while his partner went inside the store, police said.

At that time, the driver said a man, later identified as a 27-year-old from Akron, approached the back of the truck and grabbed a bag full of money.

Witnesses at the scene gave officers information of the 27-year-old’s direction of travel. He was found nearby with an undisclosed amount of cash stuffed in his pocket.

Officers found the bag containing the rest of the money in nearby bushes.

The recovered cash was returned to the armored vehicle.

The 27-year-old was charged with felony theft and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.