Police find loaded gun in 7th grader's bag at school in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A child at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron was detained Monday after other students alerted teachers to a rumor he had a gun in his fanny pack.

According to Akron Public Schools spokesperson Mark Williamson, the school and the nearby Firestone Community Learning Center were placed on lockdown for 30 minutes while staff and the police resource officer responded.

School officials said a loaded gun was found in the seventh-grader's bag.

"Akron Public Schools praises the smart thinking of our students who followed through on rumors they had heard. As we say, if you see something, say something," Williamson said.

It's unclear if the child will be charged. No further information has been released.

