Police investigating after 2 men found shot dead at residence on Ellis Avenue in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred inside a Canton home Monday afternoon, the department said in a news release.

Officers responded at approximately 2:48 p.m. to the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue for a report of two people shot.

When officers walked into the residence, they found the victims, both 19-year-old men, unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. The coroner responded to the home and pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

The victims were later identified as William Harvey, 19, and Jeremiah Burton, 19, both of Canton, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Bureau at 330-489-3144.

