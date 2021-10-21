Police looking for male between 15-17 years old who robbed Akron subway

AKRON, Ohio — A male believed to be between 15 and 17 years old robbed a Subway restaurant on Kenmore Boulevard, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded just before 9 a.m. to a robbery call at the Subway located in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

The store employee told officers that a male entered the store to place an order.

When the employee opened the register to complete the transaction, the alleged robber jumped the counter with a gun in his hand and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police said.

The robber fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

