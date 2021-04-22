Police say 10 carjackings in Akron, Cleveland could be connected

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating whether two recent carjackings in the city were committed by the same group stealing cars in Cleveland.

"It's a high probability so we're looking to see what the exact connection is and/or speaking with nearby law enforcement," said Lt. Michael Miller.

On April 19, a 50-year-old woman was carjacked on Heberich Avenue on Akron's south side.

The woman was parked in the street when a 2016 Kia Sorento pulled up behind her and multiple people exited the vehicle, according to the police.

The victim said she was ordered out of her Honda Civic and a gun was pointed at her head.

"They were young kids. They had guns. They had big like semi-automatic type of guns and they stole my car," she told a 911 operator. "The one comes running out and put the gun up to my car and said, 'Get out! Get out!' I did what they told me to do."

The woman's car was found abandoned two days later in Cleveland.

On April 17, a 23-year-old man, who had exited State Route 59, was pinned in by another vehicle near the intersection of West Thornton Street and Dart Avenue and then carjacked, according to investigators.

The victim reported two men dressed in black got out of a sedan, pointed guns, and threatened to kill him if he made any sudden moves.

The victim said he was pulled from the car and was forced to lay on the ground before money and his Chevrolet Camaro was stolen.

The vehicle was later recovered on the city's east side, Miller said.

"It's something very concerning and unsettling for both these victims," Miller said. "It's tremendous fear and the potential for harm is really through the roof."

Cleveland police are working to identify suspects involved in eight carjackings that occurred between April 16 and April 19, mainly in the city's Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Investigators believe the same suspects-- three to four young men-- were involved in the crimes and were driving a white SUV and a gray Mazda.

As investigators try to track down the carjackers, they're urging drivers to be aware and to not take any risks if they find themselves in a similar situation.

"Obviously complying with the hope of not being physically harmed is a better outcome than somebody being physically injured or worse," Miller said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland investigators at 216-623-5218, Crimestoppers in Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

