Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Police search for man who robbed Akron deli twice in 2 days

Akron deli robbery.jpg
Akron Police
Akron deli robbery.jpg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 10:59:57-05

Akron Police detectives are investigating a pair of robberies at a local deli that they believe was committed by the same man.

According to authorities, Family Food and Deli on South Arlington Street was first robbed on Dec. 16 by a man wielding a gun and wearing a black mask.

The store was hit again the next day. As before, the robber was armed with a gun. He ran off after being given an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.