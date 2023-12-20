Police search for man who robbed Akron deli twice in 2 days

Akron Police detectives are investigating a pair of robberies at a local deli that they believe was committed by the same man.

According to authorities, Family Food and Deli on South Arlington Street was first robbed on Dec. 16 by a man wielding a gun and wearing a black mask.

The store was hit again the next day. As before, the robber was armed with a gun. He ran off after being given an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.