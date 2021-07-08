Pregnant woman struck by hit-skip driver in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A pregnant woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-skip driver in Akron, according to News 5 media partner Akron Beacon Journal.

A 22-year-old pregnant woman from Lorain told police she was walking on West North Street just before midnight on June 30 when she was struck by a vehicle.

She told police the vehicle struck her from behind and that the driver didn’t stop after the crash, according to Akron Beacon Journal.

The woman was seriously injured. Police said the vehicle didn’t leave behind any evidence and no cameras nearby captured the crash.

Two men called 911 to report the crash, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

