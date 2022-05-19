Quack the case: North Canton officers rescue 12 ducklings stuck in sewer drain

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Officers from the North Canton Police Department quacked a case Wednesday that helped free 12 ducklings stuck in a sewer drain.

Officers responded Wednesday at the quack of dawn to Glenwood Street at Linwood Avenue for a noise complaint described as small, fluffy and yellow.

It turned out the noise complaint was a mother duck whose 12 ducklings somehow got stuck in the drain.

With the help of some local citizens, the ducklings were free and were greeted by their mother before they waddled off into the distance.

