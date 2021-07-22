Rachel Cargle, Akron native, global activist and author, celebrating 1-year anniversary of her bookstore

AKRON, Ohio — Akron native Rachel Cargle, who became a global activist, speaker and author, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her bookstore “Elizabeth’s Bookshop and Writing Centre” with special events Friday, which include story time and a garden installation at the Akron Art Museum.

10,000 Things Garden Installation

Bring the whole family to the Akron Art Museum for a morning of free exploration around the much-talked-about exhibit, "10,000 Things" by Cleveland artist Jordan Wong.

In honor of the one-year anniversary, the exhibit will be free from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 23 at the Akron Art Museum, located at 1 South High Street.

Storytime with Rachel and Miss Gwen

Bring your little one by to the bookshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday for a special reading with Rachel Cargle and her mother Gwen.

Celebration and Conversation

Rachel Cargle and Ohio native and New York Times Best Selling Author, Hanif Abdurraqib will hold a conversation to discuss their journey of growing up in Ohio, the path of writing, and the meaning of “home.”

They will discuss how writing is a tool for healing across geographical distance and generations and examine what it means to know oneself.

Click HERE to register for the events.

In September, Cargle opened Elizabeth’s Bookshop and Writing Centre. Located inside Compass Coffee on East Market Street, Elizabeth’s catalog features writers “often excluded from traditional cultural, social, and academic canons.”

In the bookstore, guests can delve into history from a perspective they may have never experienced, allowing the community to see the world, and themselves in new, life-altering ways.

