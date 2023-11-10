Rash of car thefts and attempts Thursday night in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood; 6 families affected

AKRON — Car thieves went on a theft spree in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood, stealing three cars and attempting to steal four more late Thursday night, police said.

According to the Akron Police Department, the seven families affected by the thefts and related attempts drive a Kia or a Hyundai and live on six different streets, all in Firestone Park.

Officers responded to calls on E. Firestone Boulevard, E. Brookside Avenue, Clinton Avenue, Wayne Avenue, and Beardsley Street between 9 and 11:30 p.m.

Three cars stolen, and four additional cars had extensive damage to the steering columns and windows, said police. In total, six families were affected, as two of the cars impacted were at one house.

Bob Jones The steering column of a vehicle was peeled away in an attempted theft in Akron Thursday.

A 2015 Kia Optima was recovered shortly after the thefts occurred in the 1500 block of Glenmount Avenue. The other vehicles have not been recovered: a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Ohio plate JDW-8956, and a black 2019 Kia Soul, Ohio plate HNX-1033.

John and Donna Testa had their Kia Soul stolen Thursday; they spoke to News 5's Bob Jones about what happened. He'll have a full report on News 5 at 5 p.m.

Bob Jones Car theft victims in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Lastly, information can be submitted via the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on their website.