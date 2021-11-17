Watch
Red Cross opens temporary shelter for Canton residents forced to leave apartments after sprinklers cause water damage

Posted at 9:31 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 21:35:38-05

CANTON, Ohio — The Red Cross opened a temporary shelter Tuesday evening for Canton residents who had to leave their homes because of water damage at an apartment building.

The shelter is located at the Canton YWCA, 231 6th Street NE.

Residents of Gateway House II had to flee their homes when a sprinkler system was damaged, the organization said.

Currently, there are 25 individuals staying at the shelter, according to the Red Cross.

“We are working with the YWCA and other community partners to provide a safe place to stay for people who had to leave their homes in the middle of the night,” said Kim Kroh, executive director of the Red Cross of Heartland, Stark and Muskingum Lakes. “This is a short-term situation for these residents, while building management works with a restoration company to repair the damage done to their homes. We anticipate alternative housing will be arranged for the residents later this week.”

The Red Cross said it will provide blankets, cots and comfort kits to the residents. Meals will also be prepped for anyone staying there.

Face masks will be enforced at the shelter for the safety of the residents and Red Cross employees. Masks will be provided for anyone who does not have one.

