Remains believed to be those of missing Iron Cannon found in Mahoning County lake

AKRON, Ohio — Human remains, believed to be those of missing Iron Cannon, were found in Lake Milton Sunday, according to the Wadsworth Police Department and Medina County Prosecutor's Office.

Iron Cannon, 27, went missing on Oct. 18, 2020. His sister, Teala Elkins, said her brother left their home on Grant Street and went to a club but never came home. He told his nephew that he was on his way home, but never made it.

What had started out as a missing person case later turned into a recovery case for Cannon’s body. Throughout the investigation, detectives learned there was an intricate cover-up, which consisted of significant efforts to mislead law enforcement, police said in a news release.

Police said those efforts include the destruction of and tampering with evidence, including his remains. Wadsworth Police Chief Dan Chafin previously said Cannon was shot and killed at an apartment on the north end of town.

Wadsworth police with assistance from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources recovered human remains from the lake in Mahoning County Sunday.

While the remains have not been officially identified through the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office yet, authorities said that the location and condition of the remains lead all parties involved to be confident that the remains are, in fact, Cannon.

The following suspects were indicted on March 4 and arrested in May in connection with Cannon's death:

Justin D. Hornbeck, 28, of Uniontown: Murder with Firearm Specification, Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons Under Disability, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Tyrone L. Render, 27, of Wooster: Tampering with Evidence with Firearm Specification, Obstructing Justice, Having Weapons Under Disability, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Autumn M. Knight, 27, of Cuyahoga Falls: Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Marcus Y. Clark, 55, of Akron: Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Christopher J. Williams, 32, of Akron: Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Samantha P. McCune, 27, of Uniontown: Obstructing Justice

Antonio W. Moore, 38, of Akron: Obstructing Justice

All seven suspects are still awaiting trial.

The case remains under investigation.

