Rochelle Paul found guilty on Wendesday for murder of another woman in 2021

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced on Wednesday a jury found Rochelle Paul, 38, guilty for the murder of a woman in January 2021, according to a press release from Summit County Chief Administrator Lisa Holdt.

Paul was sentenced to 15 years to life by Judge Alison Breaux, the release said.

She was found guilty of the following charges:

Murder, a special felony

Felonious Assault, a second degree felony

On Jan. 31, 2021, Paul stabbed the woman approximately 15 times with scissors and a knife, according to the release. The woman was able to recall the events before she passed.

