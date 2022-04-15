'Rock the Lock' returns this summer with full line-up of your favorite tribute bands beginning May 27

AKRON, Ohio — Rock the Lock, the annual summer concert series, is returning to Akron’s Lock 3 beginning on May 27 with Into the Blue, an ELO Tribute, with Sunflurry.

Beginning Friday, May 27 through September 2, Lock 3 will host tribute bands, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and concerts beginning at 7 p.m.

All concerts are presented in partnership with 97.5 WONE. Concerts are free unless otherwise specified.

May 27 Into The Blue ELO Tribute with Sunflurry

June 3 Draw The Line The Endorsed Aerosmith Tribute with Lady Lyre

(Sat.) June 4 Donnie Iris and The Cruisers with Ravenwood Tickets available at The Akron Civic Theatre

June 10 Fleetwood Macked Fleetwood Mac Tribute with Kerosene

June 17 Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience with Akron’s Magic Alex *($5 Admission)*

June 24 Satisfaction International Rolling Stones Tribute with The Twistoffs

July 1 E5C4P3 Journey Tribute with Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings (RWB Fest)

(Sat.) July 2 Bruce in The USA World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with Sinners and Saints (RWB Fest)

(Sun.) July 3 The Best of Queen featuring The Georgia Players Guild with Xcess featuring Andrea (RWB Fest)

July 8 Best of Times A Tribute to STYX with The Michael Weber Show

July 15 Double Vision The Foreigner Experience with Blue Hour *($5 Admission)*

(Sat.) July 16 Who’s Bad The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute with Umojah Nation A LOCK 3 EXTRA!

July 22 Atomic Punks The Tribute to Early Van Halen with Neil Zaza

July 29 Hard Days Night A Beatles Tribute with The Angie Haze Project

Aug. 12 Full Moon Fever Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Tribute with Ben Gage

Aug. 19 Hotel California The Original Tribute to The Eagles with Walking in Circles *($5 Admission)*

Aug. 26 Straight On The Heart Tribute with The Ladies Night

Sept. 2 ZOSO The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute with Ravenwood (Pizza Fest)

Concertgoers are welcome to bring their own food to the concerts. Outside alcohol is not permitted, but it is available for purchase inside Lock 3.

“I’m excited to announce this year’s ‘Rock the Lock’ concert schedule,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Each year, this concert series brings thousands of Akronites and guests into Akron’s ‘central park’ to enjoy good music, good company, and good times. We can’t wait to entertain you again this summer so mark your calendars and come on down.”

The concerts have open seats and you're encouraged to bring your own blanket or chair.

Lock 3’s full summer 2022 event schedule including additional concerts, jazz nights, festivals, movie nights, and more will be released on April 25.

