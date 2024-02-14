Seven guns seized in six hours in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Traffic stops turned into gun seizures four times in Akron in a six-hour period, officials said Wednesday.

Police pulled over drivers for driving reckessly or for traffic violations in various parts of town Tuesday. During each incident, at least one gun was recovered.

Police seized a total of seven guns, and in one case, also found several pounds of marijuana and $9,000 in cash.

Four people were arrested.

"When you see over a period of just a few hours, the number of guns that are on the street still, and I say the number of guns on the streets still — every one of those interactions, every one of those encounters is a risk. It's a risk to the officers and it's a risk to the person that they find in possession of the weapon,” said Akron Police Captain Michael Miller.

Miller said about 1,000 guns were taken off Akron’s streets last year.