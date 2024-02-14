Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Seven guns seized in six hours in Akron, police say

Gun
Denver7
Gun
Posted at 6:24 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 18:24:24-05

AKRON, Ohio — Traffic stops turned into gun seizures four times in Akron in a six-hour period, officials said Wednesday.

Police pulled over drivers for driving reckessly or for traffic violations in various parts of town Tuesday. During each incident, at least one gun was recovered.

Police seized a total of seven guns, and in one case, also found several pounds of marijuana and $9,000 in cash.

Four people were arrested.

"When you see over a period of just a few hours, the number of guns that are on the street still, and I say the number of guns on the streets still — every one of those interactions, every one of those encounters is a risk. It's a risk to the officers and it's a risk to the person that they find in possession of the weapon,” said Akron Police Captain Michael Miller.

 Miller said about 1,000 guns were taken off Akron’s streets last year.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through