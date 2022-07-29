Shooting at Akron bar leads to officer shooting woman during foot pursuit Friday morning, officials say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman was shot by an Akron Police officer Friday morning during a foot pursuit after the woman allegedly shot another woman inside a bar, according to Akron Police spokesperson Lt. Michael Miller.

Just before 3 a.m., a 21-year-old woman shot another 21-year-old woman inside the Oasis Surf and Turf bar on North Howard Street after a fight broke out at the bar, Miller told News 5. By the time officers arrived on scene, the shooting victim had already transported herself to a nearby hospital, where she is in critical condition, Miller was told.

Mike Holden The Oasis Surf and Turf bar, where a woman was shot by another woman, according to Akron Police.

A witness at the bar flagged officers down and pointed in the direction that the female shooter was running — north on Howard Street, Miller said. Officers saw a woman running on Howard Street and caught up with her at a parking lot.

“At some point in that parking lot, the officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect at least one time,” Miller said. “That female subject who was shot — the officer discharged his weapon — she was transported to Akron City Hospital and she's expected to survive with non-life threatening injuries.”

Miller said he believes the woman was shot once in the leg or lower extremities.

Miller did not have information about why the officer shot the woman but did say that a firearm was recovered from the officer-involved shooting scene.

Miller said that there was a homicide at the same bar recently, and underscored the fact that Akron, like other U.S. cities, is beset by gun violence.

“It kind of punctuates that very point, that this city, Akron, like other cities in the state and around the country, are inundated with incidents of gun violence,” Miller said. “And you see that here. This is the second time in recent weeks. Several weeks ago, there was an incident, a homicide here at this bar. And so, the officers are obviously familiar with this location as being one that would have some those types of problems here.”

This officer-involved shooting comes as protests are still taking place daily over the police shooting of Jayland Walker, though Miller says tensions in the city are not as high as they were in the first weeks after that shooting.

“In terms of the city…things have been tense, but we also have felt and seen a lot of collaboration and community support,” Miller said. “So we believe some of the tension is subsiding some; we understand the sentiments behind it initially.”

Independent investigators from the Ohio BCI are already on scene of the shootings Friday morning, Miller said, and the officer involved is on paid administrative leave, as is customary.

Authorities said that per city policy, police body camera video will be released to the public within seven days.

