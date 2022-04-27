Spirit Airlines to stop service at Akron-Canton Airport from June through November

AKRON, Ohio — Spirit Airlines announced it is temporarily stopping service from Akron Canton Airport this summer.

In a statement, Spirit said the service disruption is planned from June 5 through November.

Spirit is joining several other airlines in proactively adjusting our summer schedule to provide additional flexibility during the busy travel season and ensure we provide the travel experience our Guests have come to expect from us. We have a great relationship with Akron-Canton Airport and plan to restart our CAK flights in November 2022. We extend our apologies to our Guests for any inconvenience to their travel plans, and Guests will receive notifications with information on refunds for impacted flights.

The airline released Cleveland schedule adjustments for early June ,which are below:

Cancun & New Orleans routes will be on temporary hiatus and will come back

Adding a new CLE/DFW route

Adding a second daily Myrtle Beach flight

In an extensive interview with the Wall Street Journal, Spirit Airlines said earlier this month it was forced to cancel hundreds of flights due to staffing, weather and other issues.

“We felt like we were in shape and ready to go for the summer,” Spirit Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Matt Klein said in an interview. “This last round of what we’ve been seeing the last few weeks has made us rethink that position and we just have to make these changes now to the network.”

