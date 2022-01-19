Springfield police seize illegal gambling machines, 9 guns and large amount of cash

Springfield Township police seized several illegal gambling machines, nine guns— including an AR-15— ballistic vests and the largest amount of cash in the township's history.

The case unfolded as part of an investigation into a wanted fugitive. Police did not release specific details on the fugitive citing an ongoing investigation.

Last week, the U.S Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Springfield Township police went to a home on Edith Avenue after getting a tip that the fugitive was staying there, according to Sgt. Eric East.

The suspect was not there, but investigators saw items in the home that were suspicious.

That led to the execution of three search warrants. The home on Edith Avenue was searched twice and a storefront/boutique on Albrecht Avenue was searched once, police said.

According to East, police seized eight guns, 10 pounds of marijuana, three ballistic vests and more than $600,000 in cash from the residence and about 10 gambling machines and one gun from the storefront/boutique.

Courtesy of Springfield Township police. Gambling machines seized in Springfield Township.

A 39-year-old man is facing drug and weapons charges in connection with the investigation and other charges are pending, East said.