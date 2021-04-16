Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens offering free admission to mothers on Mother's Day

AKRON, Ohio — All mothers will receive free admission to the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens on Mother’s Day on May 9.

Guests accompanying mothers will pay the regular admission price, which is $15 for adults, $5 for youth, and children 5 and under are free.

Admission includes a self-guided tour of the historic gardens, the Gate Lodge, Playgarden and the 65-room Manor Home featuring a seasonal exhibit “Restoration: If this Hall could talk.”

Masks and social distancing are required in all buildings while visiting the estate. Ticket information can be found here.

Stan Hywet is the largest home in Ohio and the sixth-largest in the U.S. Since 1957, it has been a nonprofit historic house museum where the public can learn about the cultural, educational and inspirational riches of the Industrial Age.

