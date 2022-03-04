Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens opens for the season April 1

AKRON, Ohio — The architectural and horticulture wonders that make up Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will open for the season and welcome back visitors on April 1, the museum announced Friday.

This year’s theme explores the many events and social gatherings that were held by the family of F.A. Seiberling, the former owner of the estate who was the co-founder of Goodyear Tire & Rubber, from 1915 through the 1930s.

Visitors can explore the sprawling estate and museum through guided tours, which are returning for the first time since the pandemic. Guided tours include the Guided Manor House Tour, the Nooks & Crannies Tour, and beginning in May, the Grand Estate and Outdoor History tours.

Masks are optional.

The Manor House will have an exhibit that showcases how the estate was used for family gatherings and celebrations, as well as fundraisers, musical performances and lectures. The exhibit will examine the key role of the domestic staff and how they were able to organize an event at the Hall. Visitors will get an inside look at the logistical and practical side of entertaining in a large home in the early 20th century.

“Manor House spaces will show how the domestic staff managed the home. The kitchen will look as if the cook is preparing food for a large event - with details about the immigrant workers employed by the family and the job description of the cook. The library appears as if it's being cleaned while the Seiberlings are out of town, with information about the duties of the housemaid. A guest room will be stripped of bed linens, as if it's being turned over for the next overnight guest, with details about the responsibilities of the chambermaid," the museum said.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last admission is 6 p.m.

Stan Hywet's robust line-up of public programs begins with the Easter Egg Hunt on April 16.

The schedule of public programs also includes

Founders' Day Weekend— June 10-12

The Father's Day Car Show—June 19

Off the Vine: An Evening Pairing of Food & Wine—July 22

Molto Bella Auto Show—Sept. 11

Ohio Mart—Oct. 6-9.

Murder in the Mansion is select nights in October

Deck the Hall is select evenings, Nov. 25-Dec. 30.

Click here for more info.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.