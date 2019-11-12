Menu

State Route 8 in Summit Co. reopens after whiteout conditions cause crash involving 85 vehicles

Posted: 11:45 AM, Nov 12, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-12 15:53:38-05
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — State Route 8 in Summit County has reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after whiteout conditions caused a pile up involving 85 vehicles on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the City of Hudson, confirmed that the crash on SR-8 between Route 303 and Seasons Road involved 85 vehicles. They said there were five injuries, but none were serious.

The road was closed since the crashes started at about 11:30 a.m. At about 3 p.m., the City of Hudson confirmed that SR-8 was reopened in both directions.

