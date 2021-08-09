State Route 8 lanes temporarily shuttered after debris from Carroll Street Bridge falls onto highway

AKRON, Ohio — Lanes of state Route 8 were temporarily closed after debris from the Carroll Street Bridge fell onto the highway Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT was notified of the debris on the highway and responded, sending crews to clear the scene.

While crews worked to clean up the debris, lanes were reduced, but have since reopened.

The debris was caused by a bridge spall, according to ODOT. That occurs when the constant vibration from vehicles traveling on the highway causes material from the bridge to become loose over time.

ODOT said the bridge is safe for travel and there are no structural issues with it.

