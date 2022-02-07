Stolen Jeep crashes into Akron convenience store in failed attempt to steal ATM, police say

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating an attempted smash and grab at a Circle K on East Cuyahoga Falls Sunday, according to a report released by the department on Monday.

Officers arrived just before 1:00 a.m. to Circle K where a vehicle crashed into the front of the building, damaging the building and front door.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland. Police investigating a smash and grab at Circle K on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.

The unknown individuals were unable to get the ATM and fled the scene, leaving behind a stolen Jeep Liberty that was taken from Barberton.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.