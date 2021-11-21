Store clerk shot during robbery in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A store clerk was shot during a robbery inside the AK Firestone Mart, located in the 1400 block of Aster Avenue, on Saturday, according to Lt. Michael Miller, of the Akron Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened at 8:55 p.m. when two unknown males walked in and went behind the counter demanding money.

Miller said the two males could be young adults or juveniles.

The store clerk was shot during the robbery and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

