Storm forces Akron Canton Regional Foodbank to reschedule monthly distribution

AKRON, Ohio — The nasty winter storm that invaded Northeast Ohio proved to be bad timing for the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

The Foodbank rescheduled its monthly drive-thru distribution in Akron, which usually takes place on the first Thursday of the month.

"We wanted to make sure that guests that were coming in need of food assistance stayed safe, that our staff and volunteers stayed safe and for anyone that's been on the road, it's challenging right now," said Katie Carver Reed, the director of network partners and programs.

The distribution was rescheduled for February 10 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

Community members in need of emergency food assistance can contact the Foodbank at 330-535-6900 or go to ACRFB's website to find a food program near them.

"We can either help them with food assistance from our facility or connect them somewhere closer to them to get food if they're in desperate need now. Otherwise, I'd suggest that they call United Way's 211 line and look for services later this week if they can wait that long," Carver Reed said.

When the pandemic hit, the Foodbank organized drive-up distributions twice a month in Akron. The non-profit has scaled back the distributions to once a month.

Between 500 to 700 families count on the monthly event for some of their food, Carver Reed said.

The Foodbank serves eight counties and distributed 30-million pounds of food last year. It has more than 600 hunger relief partners, including dozens of pantries.

