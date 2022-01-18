Sugardale stops making beloved Cleveland bologna

CANTON, Ohio — Sugardale, headquartered in Massillon, has discontinued the best-selling and longtime beloved favorite, Cleveland bologna, according to News 5 media partner The Canton Repository.

The versatile household staple perfected by Sugardale will no longer be found on store shelves.

"The decision to exit the bologna category, made in late 2021, was a difficult one that reflects the need for us to focus on the items that appeal to the greatest number of consumers," said Robert Hite, a company spokesman.

Founded in Canton in 1920, Sugardale made bologna for nearly a century. The company still makes ham, bacon, hot dogs, pepperoni and salami.

Hite told The Canton Repository, "We are proud of our heritage in bologna and appreciate the loyalty our customers showed over many years. While presently there are no plans to reintroduce bologna, we are always evaluating the connection our products make with customers and how they fit with consumer eating trends."

Some customers shared their disappointment on Facebook pages. Some of the reactions reported by The Canton Repository include:

"Sugardale will no longer be making Cleveland Bologna ... I'm devastated," a science teacher said on his page.

Lynch and her husband Tom, 72, who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next month, raised four children. And she said Sugardale bologna remained a staple in their own home.

