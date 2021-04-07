Summit Brew Path kicks off in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — If you’ve been craving a chance to get out and tap into Ohio's craft brewery scene, the Summit Brew Bath could be the cure for you.

You can activate a passport online and visit 20 or 24 stops, make a purchase at each and get your passport stamped at each brewery.

There are two separate tiers:

Tier 1 – 20 stops = Entry for $250 prize & VIP Brewery Experience Package with one overnight hotel stay.

Tier 2 – 24 stops = Entry for $1,000 prize & VIP Brewery Experience Package with one overnight hotel stay.

Additionally, 22 extra VIP Brewery Experience Package will also be randomly awarded from all verified entry forms.

The craft brewery scene has been overflowing in Ohio with 357 breweries operating across the state. In 2020 alone, 47 new breweries set up shop.

The Ohio Craft Brewery Association was founded in 2008 and reports that there were more than 1.3 million barrels of craft beer brewed in the Buckeye state in 2019. That’s the sixth-highest total in the country.

The craft beer industry as a whole injects about $3.4 billion into Ohio’s economy.

Dec. 12, 2021 is the deadline to complete the 2021 Summit Brew Path. Entry forms must be postmarked by Dec. 19. The winners will be randomly selected and announced on Jan. 5, 2022.

