Summit County Prosecutor's Office offering free women's self-defense class

AKRON, Ohio — Later this month, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office will offer a free two-hour training class designed to teach women the basics of self-defense.

The class will be held on Aug. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Park Community Hall, 1755 Town Park Blvd., Green.

The class is sponsored by Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and City of Green Law Director Lisa Dean. The class will be taught by Chad Cunningham, a certified self-defense instructor.

Women attending the class will learn various escape techniques to break from a chokehold or wrist grab. Striking techniques will also be taught.

Anyone with questions can call Tania Nemer at 330-643-7751 or email tnemer@prosecutor.summitoh.net.

