Summit County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted in connection with homicide in Green

GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Green Saturday evening.

Around 7 p.m., deputies and the Green Fire Department were called to a home on Raber Road for report of a man who had been shot.

Once on scene, first responders found the 45-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Summit County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation, and with the preliminary information, identified 40-year-old Jeffrey Peasley, of Navarre, as the suspected shooter.

Authorities have issued a warrant for murder for Peasley.

Peasley is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 330-643-2181.

