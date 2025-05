A 56-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly stabbing and killing a 52-year-old man has turned himself in.

According to police, Rosue Pierce is accused of stabbing 52-year-old Narlon Partis.

The stabbing happened in the 1600 block of Cromwell Drive on Sunday.

Partis was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Pierce has been charged with murder and felonious assault.