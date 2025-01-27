Watch Now
SWAT standoff ends peacefully in Akron after man barricades himself in apartment

An Akron SWAT situation ended peacefully after a man, who barricaded himself in an apartment, surrendered to officers.

According to police, the man barricaded himself in an apartment on South Highland Avenue after a domestic situation.

Police said it was unclear if the incident happened at that location or at a different one.

The man reportedly assaulted a woman, who is at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said SWAT was called around 5 a.m. to assist officers after he refused to leave the apartment.

