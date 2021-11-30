Take a seat on history—Akron RubberDucks selling Canal Park Stadium seats to make way for new seats in 2022 season

AKRON, Ohio — Baseball fans can now own a piece of local history. Akron RubberDucks fans can purchase the original Canal Park stadium seats that feature the Canal Park logo from the inaugural season in 1997.

The City of Akron has partnered with the Akron RubberDucks to upgrade the seats at the stadium for the 25th anniversary of Canal Park in 2022.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with the RubberDucks to offer baseball fans the chance to own a piece of Canal Park history," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a news release. "The RubberDucks are a favorite of Akronites looking to enjoy a summer night out with family and friends. And now fans will get to enjoy the game they love with brand new seating for the 2022 season. I'm looking forward to the Spring when we can say 'Play Ball' once again in Akron."

The original seats were installed at Canal Park 25 years ago, and have since surpassed their life expectancy and safety and comfort for fans, the team said.

RubberDucks fans can purchase a seat or place a holiday order online through Stadium Seat Depot here.

"We want to thank the City of Akron and Mayor Horrigan for their continued support of making Canal Park the best entertainment destination in professional sports,” said RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander in a news release. “It is through partnerships like these that we can provide Northeast Ohio with a first-class entertainment option for fans of all ages at an affordable price.”

For fans who want to enjoy the new seats at the stadium, along with some baseball, 2022 ticket packages are now on sale.

