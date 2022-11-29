Teen pleads guilty to murder for Akron bus shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Monday for the shooting death of William Howell, 21, on a bus at a transit station in Downtown Akron last year.

The teen, Kevon Jackson, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was charged with murder as an adult. The charge is a special felony, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on May 18 at the METRO Transit Center on South Broadway Street.

Authorities said there was an argument on the bus between Jackson and Howell, and shots were fired. Howell was struck in the chest 10 times and later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police arrested Jackson that evening following a short chase. Officers located a handgun in his waistband when they took him into custody.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6 for sentencing.

