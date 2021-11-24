The Black Keys nominated for Grammy in 'Best Contemporary Blues Album' category

CLEVELAND — Akron natives Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys are once again Grammy nominees. The rock duo was nominated for the Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Formed in Akron in 2001, The Black Keys have earned four Grammy wins and 10 nominations.

The band’s big success came in 2010 with the release of its sixth album, “Brothers,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The two-man lineup that makes up The Black Keys happened by chance. Guitarist Auerbach was going to record demos in Carney’s basement. But on that day, his back-up musicians never showed up. Auerbach and Carney put their talents together and The Black Keys were born.

The Black Keys have released eight studio albums and have headlined numerous festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Governors Ball.

