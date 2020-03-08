They're here! Barberton woman gives birth to quintuplets

BARBERTON, Ohio — Hannah and Jacob Merton have been busy for the last several weeks preparing for the birth of their five babies and on Thursday all of the planning came to fruition as they welcomed five little bundles of joy into the world.

The Barberton couple now has three girls and two boys who are doing well and being cared by a team of doctors who have been preparing for their birth for weeks.

Philomena Rose, Evangeline Margaret, Gideon Michael, Meredith Theresa, and Elliot Sebastian were born at 25 weeks and 2 days.

The Mertons said that Meredith has given them a few scares since her birth but is now stable and maintaining her levels.

The Barberton community came together Sunday for a baby shower that was held for the Mertons. The open baby shower was hosted at the Prince of Peace Church where any and all were welcome to bring gifts from Hannah and Jacob’s babylist.com registry and diapers for the babies.

The Mertons have a Facebook page, "5 Little Mertons," they created to provide updates on the quintuplets and their journey.

RELATED: Barberton couple one step closer to birth of quintuplets