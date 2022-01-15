NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The North Canton Police Department is looking for a man who reversed his pickup truck into a vacuum unit outside a car wash last week and then drove away.

It happened on Jan. 8 just before 5 p.m. at a car wash located in the 800 block of East Maple Street.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera. The video shows the man back up and strike a brick trash bin receptacle and car vacuum.

This is not how you back out of a car wash

After taking a look at the damage, the man pulls forward and then backs out and drives away.

Anyone with information about about the hit-skip is asked to call North Canton police at 330-499-5911. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 330-966-3633 or use the TIP411 app to send a tip.

