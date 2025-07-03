'This is very bizarre.' Akron resident finds a dead stranger in his house

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating after a homeowner reported coming home to find a 32-year-old man unconscious in his home.

Police were called to the 90 block of Kent Court at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of what was initially believed to be a burglary.

When they arrived, the homeowner said he had found a stranger lying unconscious.

"We're just trying to determine exactly what happened, because the resident there doesn't know the individual that was in his home, and we really just don't know the circumstances surrounding," Lt. Michael Murphy said.

The 32-year-old had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Murphy, the homeowner seemed bewildered and confused when he found the man.

"We're talking to people in the neighborhood to see if they've seen anything, and really just trying to sort through, this is very bizarre," Murphy said.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

It is unknown how the man gained entry to the house.

