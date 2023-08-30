Tire company celebrates 125 good years in Akron with local piloting iconic blimp

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has been a part of the Akron community for 125 years!

Incorporated in 1898, the company celebrated its anniversary this week.

"Akron has always been proud of Goodyear, and Goodyear has returned the favor," said local historian Dave Lieberth.

Goodyear had already established itself as the world’s largest tire company by the time its first blimp was introduced in 1917.

News 5 The Goodyear Blimp

The latest version of the blimp was in the sky on the company’s anniversary, with Akron native Jerry Hissem at the controls. Even though Jerry’s from here, he never dreamed he’d be piloting the Goodyear blimp.

“Born & raised in Akron, but if you told me I was going to be back in my hometown flying the airship, I wouldn’t have believed you," he said.

The views provided by the airship are fantastic, as News 5 anchor Rob Powers discovered when he was invited to get on board as part of the celebration.

News 5

“It really is like you’re on a boat,” Rob said. “You’re not flying — you’re more on the water sailing… this is incredible.”

The company’s connection with the city never grew tired and rolls on to this day.

News 5 A view of Northeast Ohio from aboard the Goodyear Blimp.

