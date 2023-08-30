Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Tire company celebrates 125 good years in Akron with local piloting iconic blimp

News 5's Rob Powers got to climb aboard
301038CF-74C8-49B8-8B33-52C60CC99D26.jpeg
News 5
Rob poses with Goodyear Blimp pilot and Akron native Jerry Hissem.
301038CF-74C8-49B8-8B33-52C60CC99D26.jpeg
203939A8-0016-4AAE-BEEF-27290F6E544C.jpeg
F7ABA631-97A3-4DDE-BCA0-08BA159CDC62.jpeg
62057AD0-4129-4B37-ADD2-8B1F3443C10E.jpeg
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 15:57:57-04

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has been a part of the Akron community for 125 years! 

Incorporated in 1898, the company celebrated its anniversary this week.

"Akron has always been proud of Goodyear, and Goodyear has returned the favor," said local historian Dave Lieberth.

Goodyear had already established itself as the world’s largest tire company by the time its first blimp was introduced in 1917.

62057AD0-4129-4B37-ADD2-8B1F3443C10E.jpeg
The Goodyear Blimp

The latest version of the blimp was in the sky on the company’s anniversary, with Akron native Jerry Hissem at the controls. Even though Jerry’s from here, he never dreamed he’d be piloting the Goodyear blimp.

“Born & raised in Akron, but if you told me I was going to be back in my hometown flying the airship, I wouldn’t have believed you," he said.

The views provided by the airship are fantastic, as News 5 anchor Rob Powers discovered when he was invited to get on board as part of the celebration.

203939A8-0016-4AAE-BEEF-27290F6E544C.jpeg

“It really is like you’re on a boat,” Rob said. “You’re not flying — you’re more on the water sailing… this is incredible.”      

The company’s connection with the city never grew tired and rolls on to this day.

F7ABA631-97A3-4DDE-BCA0-08BA159CDC62.jpeg
A view of Northeast Ohio from aboard the Goodyear Blimp.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.