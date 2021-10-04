Toddler mauled, killed after dogs become agitated during altercation in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-month old girl is dead after being mauled by at least one dog during an altercation in an Akron home, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Moreland Street for report of a child attacked by a dog.

Preliminary information indicated to police that there was some kind of altercation involving a 20-year-old male and female at the residence who are not the parents of a 16-month-old girl who was also in the home at the time of the incident. During the altercation, the toddler was attacked in the living room by at least one of the family's two pit bulls, police said.

Police believe the dogs became agitated during the altercation and attacked and critically injured the girl.

The girl was transported to Akron Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are withholding the girl's name pending positive identification and family notification and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.

Animal Control workers responded to the scene and took possession of the dogs.

