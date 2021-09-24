TRAFFIC ALERT: Here are all the road closures for the Akron Marathon

AKRON — Many road will be closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning for the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay event. Here's a rundown of what to expect if you're driving through the area.

Road closures for Friday evening:

Road Closures Restrictions Approximate Time S. Broadway St. Between E. Mill St. and E. Market St. Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Road closures for Saturday:

Road Closures Restrictions Approximate Time S. Broadway Between Exchange St. and Martin Luther King Blvd. 5:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Y-Bridge northbound Between Martin Luther King Blvd. and N. Main St. 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. N. Main St. northbound Between Olive St. and E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. 7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. Between N. Main St. and Carpenter St. 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Tallmadge Ave. Between Cuyahoga St. and N. Main St. 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. N. Main St. southbound Between Tallmadge Ave. and Olive St. 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Y-Bridge southbound Between N. Main St. and Martin Luther King Blvd. 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. High St. Between Martin Luther King Blvd. and S. Main St. 7:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Bowery St. Between W. Center St. and S. Broadway 7:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Quaker St. Between W. Bowery St. and Ash St. 7:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Ash St. Between Dart Ave. and Ash St. 7:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. University Ave. Between S. Broadway and Hill St. 7:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Wolf Ledges Pkwy southbound Between University Ave. and E. South St. 7:15 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. E. South St. eastbound Between Wolf Ledges Pkwy and Grant St. 7:15 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Grant St. Between E. South St. and N. Firestone Blvd. 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. N. Firestone Blvd. Between Girard St. and Thornapple Ave. 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. S. Firestone Blvd. Between Thornapple Ave. and E. Wilbeth Rd. 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Palm Ave. Between S. Firestone Blvd. and Aster Ave. 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Aster Ave. Between Palm Ave. and N. Firestone Blvd. 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. N. Firestone Blvd. Between Aster Ave. and Beardsley St. 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Beardsley St. Between N. Firestone Blvd. and E. Wilbeth Rd. 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Wilbeth Rd. westbound Between Brown St. and Firestone Pkwy 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Firestone Pkwy northbound Between W. Wilbeth Rd. and W. Firestone Blvd. 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. W. Firestone Blvd. Between Firestone Pkwy and S. Main St. 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. S. Main St. northbound Between Wilbeth Rd. and S. High St. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. W. Market St. westbound Between High St. and Main St. 7:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. N. Main St. northbound Between Market St. and Martin Luther King Blvd. 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. N Howard St. Between N. Main St. and Cuyahoga St. 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. W. North St. Between N. Howard St. and N. Maple St. 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Merriman Rd. Between Treaty Line and N. Portage Path 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. N. Portage Path Between Treaty Line and Merriman Rd. 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Sand Run Pkwy. Between N. Portage Path and Revere Rd. 8:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Sand Run Rd. Between W. Market St. and Smith Rd. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Overwood Rd. Between Sand Run Rd and Wiltshire 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wiltshire Rd. Between N. Hawkins Ave. and Castle Blvd. 8:30 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. Fairfax Rd. Between Hawkins and Castle 8:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. Rampart Ave. Between Fairfax and Bond 8:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. Castle Blvd. Between Fairfax and Garman Rd. 8:40 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. Garman Rd. Between Melbourne Ave. and N. Portage Path 8:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. N. Portage Path southbound Between Mayfair Rd. and W. Market St. 8:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. W. Market St. eastbound Between Portage Path and S. Main St. 8:50 a.m. – 1:50 p.m. S. Main St. Between Market St. and Mill St. 9:00 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Here's a map of the Full Marathon:

FirstEnergy Akron Marathon

Here's a map of the Half Marathon:

FirstEnergy Akron Marathon

