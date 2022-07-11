Truck stolen from 55-year-old man at Archbishop Hoban High School on Saturday

AKRON, Ohio — A 55-year-old man was robbed at Archbishop Hoban High School while loading items into his truck on Saturday morning, according to a release from Akron Police Department.

Just before 8:30 a.m. in East Akron, the victim was approached by a man who entered the victim’s 2002 Chevy S-10 after he stepped away briefly, the release said.

The victim stood in the open door of his truck while the suspect drove the vehicle in reverse, knocking the victim to the ground. The suspect drove off with the victim's truck, according to the press release.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, neck and back and was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment.

The truck has not been retrieved since the incident, police said. The maroon truck has an Ohio plate JNV-2878.

The suspect was last seen wearing an all-blue outfit and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

