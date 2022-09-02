Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting man during robbery in Akron Thursday night

AKRON, Ohio — Two teens were arrested after shooting a man during a robbery in Akron Thursday night, police said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding two males with masks and gloves looking into the windows of a business in the 2000 block of East Avenue, said Akron Police.

Prior to arriving at the business, officers saw the teens, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old, on Battles Avenue. Upon being approached, the teens fled and were apprehended after a short pursuit.

Officers recovered two handguns and a bookbag nearby. Soon after, they were alerted to a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg in a ball field on Battles Avenue. The victim was transported Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

According to the victim, he was approached by the teens who then shot him and stole his bookbag.

The teens have been charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery and weapons offenses.

