VIDEO: Police show streets underwater in North Canton, urge residents to not drive in flooded waters

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Following heavy rain Saturday, parts of North Canton experienced some of the heaviest flooding.

The North Canton Police Department posted a video of 7th Avenue and Marquardt Avenue underwater.

The department urged residents to not drive in the area as the roads are underwater.

The National Weather Service reported some areas received 2 to 4 inches of rain in a very short amount of time. Video taken by Jackie Rossi shows cars driving through flooded waters.

Cars drive through flooded waters

News 5 viewer Trish Pochedly sent us a video of heavy flooding near her home on Wilbur Drive NE and Apple Grove in North Canton.

Flooding in Notrh Canton

In the video, a resident is seen using a kayak to navigate the flooded road.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for parts of Akron and Canton until 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Flash flood warning issued until 11:15 pm that includes parts of #Akron & #Canton - Remember to avoid any flooded areas as water will quickly rise in this area! Flood Advisories are also in place over Brunswick, Medina, Lodi & Youngstown. #neoh#WEWS #ohwx #weather #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/W44OrvhtL2 — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 14, 2022

Avoid flooded areas as water can quickly rise.

