Warrant issued for man captured on video yelling racial slur before assaulting woman in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 26-year-old man wanted for assault after video captured him in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood yelling a racial slur at a woman before hitting her in the face.

Just after midnight on Feb. 27, police were called to the 800 block of West Market Street for a report of a fight that had resulted in injuries. By the time officers arrived, the fight had ended, but two men said that they had been jumped by a "bunch of people" who fled the scene. The two men did not seek medical attention nor did they file a report.

But later that day, a 23-year-old woman contacted police to report an assault during the fight and provided video of the attack.

The video shows five people against the wall of Highland Tavern, seeming to be in a scuffle as they yell at each other, and one man is shoved back. That man stands up and yells a racial slur and profanity as he stumbles over to another group that was behind the camera.

Video shows the man throwing his hands up and pointing at a woman who appears on screen, calling her a racial slur and profanity while telling her to "shut your mouth" before bringing his fist back and striking her in the mouth.

At that point, others can be seen rushing up and hitting the man while yelling at him, "That's a woman, you don't ******* hit a woman."

The woman, Cameron Morgan, spoke to News 5 through a sore jaw and detailed the incident, explaining that she and her friends were having a night out and were headed to a different bar when the assault occurred.

"We're just walking, crossing the street, and we hear this whole fight going on between, I'd say, approximately three to four grown men, and we're just like, 'Wow, someone's going to get beat up,'" Morgan said. "Little did we know that person was about to be me."

Morgan and her friends were headed to a bar past where the men were fighting, and as they got closer to the incident they could hear the man who would end up assaulting Morgan yelling racial slurs at the other men in the altercation.

While Morgan said none of the men involved in the fight were people of color, hearing the vulgarity of the slurs was too much for her to ignore.

"I stand up for what I believe in, always. I do what's right, and I stand up for people who are too afraid to stand up for themselves," Morgan said. "I just looked at him and was like, 'Why are you talking like this? You can not talk like that.' I was like, 'This is stupid, please don't talk like that.'"

Morgan said when the man heard her ask him to stop using racial slurs, something "just triggered him."

"He looked me dead in the eye and called me the n-word slur and then sucker-punches me right in the mouth," Morgan said. "I am in complete shock. I got hit. I kind of blacked out for a second, and I snapped back and I just held my hands to my mouth because I was bleeding."

The altercation didn't end there, with Morgan attempting to fight back and the man grabbing onto her hair, which was styled in a bun, and dragging her as the group she was with rushed to get him off of her. Side scuffles continued on the sidewalk and in the street before the video ends.

After the fight ended, Morgan went home and, while flustered, felt okay. But when she woke up, the pain set in, and she decided to go to the hospital for evaluation. Morgan says she was diagnosed with a concussion. The inside of her lip was split open, and she said she is struggling to open her jaw due to the pain.

The video was viewed by the Akron Police Department, which prompted the department to issue a warrant for a 26-year-old man, identified as Andrew Walls, who is being charged with assault and weapons while intoxicated. Akron police say they spoke with him last night, and he agreed to turn himself in, but he has yet to do so.

"He was armed, and it just could have been way worse. I'm just so happy nothing ended with a fatality," Morgan said.

Despite the pain, Morgan said she's glad that action is being taken against her attacker.

"Honestly, I'm just so glad that something's going to happen, that he's not getting away with this," Morgan said. "I'm just very overwhelmed with everything cause I feel like I could have handled the situation a little better, maybe stood up for myself a little more, but I did the best I could."

Morgan hopes that people who see the video of the assault, which has gone viral on numerous social media platforms, use the incident to recognize hate and motivate them to be better people.

"I'm just going to try to do my best and just spread love and just bring awareness to situations like this because it happens every single day, and 9 times out of 10 it goes unnoticed," Morgan said. "It's heavy. So what's next is to get justice. That's all we can do in the end is get justice."

Akron police continue to investigate the incident and will determine if any additional charges are appropriate.

